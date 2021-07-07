Bangladesh Bank orders freezing bank accounts of ex-deputy governor SK Sur, his wife

The NBR CIC gave the directive to the banks suspecting of tax evasion by the couple.
The CIC also asked banks to submit a compliance report, stating the latest balance of the accounts.
On 23 February, the NBR has asked banks for detailed information of all types of accounts and transactions of five people, including SK Sur Chowdhury, present executive director of Bangladesh Bank Md Shah Alam and their spouses.
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 11 March has sought for the bank details of SK Sur Chowdhury, his spouse and BB executive director Shah Alam and his spouses, Shaheen Akhter Shalley and Nasrin Begum.
These moves came after a close associate of PK Hader, a fugitive accused of a money laundering case, confessed to a Dhaka court that two high-placed BB officials had assisted them in the financial scams.
Bangladesh Bank withdrew Shah Alam from the responsibility of monitoring two departments for his alleged connection with PK Halder following the confessional statement.
Shah Alam was relieved from his duties at the central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) and the Department of Banking Inspection-2.