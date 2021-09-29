Bangladeshi sentenced to 46 months in jail in US for human trafficking

According to court documents, between March 2017 and June 2019, Mohamad Milon Hossain, 41, a Bangladeshi national formerly residing in Tapachula, Mexico, conspired with and assisted human smugglers operating out of Bangladesh, South and Central America, and Mexico to bring numerous undocumented individuals to the U.S. border in exchange for payment.
Hossain operated out of Tapachula where he maintained a hotel that housed the individuals on their way to the United States. Hossain provided plane tickets and other assistance for the individuals to travel from Tapachula to Monterrey, Mexico, where co-conspirator Moktar Hossain assisted their illegal crossing into the United States, court documents said.
"This human smuggling conspiracy operated on a global scale and endangered the lives of Bangladeshi migrants," said assistant attorney general Kenneth A Polite Jr of the justice department's criminal division.
"The justice department will continue working with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to bring human smugglers like Hossain to justice and to disrupt these criminal networks that unlawfully bring migrants from across the world into the US," added the assistant attorney general.