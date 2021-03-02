Crime and Law

BCL clash at Chattogram Medical College, 5 injured

UNB
Chattogram
At least five people were injured at Chattogram Medical College’s dormitory as two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) clashed on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the injured, Taufiqur Rahman Iyon was admitted to CMC Hospital in critical condition.

Many rooms of the dormitory were vandalised during the clash. On information, a large number of policemen were deployed in the area.

Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan, in-charge of the Chattogram Medical College police outpost, said the clash was part of turf war. Later the police went to the site and took control of the situation.

