The authorities of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) have suspended nine of its students including KUET unit BCL general secretary Sadman Nahiyan over the unnatural death of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department professor Md Selim Hossain.

The decision came on Saturday afternoon following a syndicate meeting, said a press release from KUET administration. The release reads nine students were suspended after scrutinising the CCTV footage and verifying other information relevant to the incident.