BCL leader, five others held for cheating in teachers’ recruitment test

Police have arrested six people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Magura city for their involvement in cheating in the teachers’ recruitment test on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are BCL president of the Hossain Shaheed government Suhrawardy College wing Fahim Faisal Rabbi, his cousin Iftekharul Islam Tito, four examinees - Tarana Afroz, Amirul Islam Sohail, Ismat Ara Jharna and Shahnaz Begum.

According to police, a mobile conferencing device in the form of a banking credit card was recovered after searching examinee Tarana Afroz at AG Academy School examination centre in Magura Sadar upazila on Friday. Others were arrested on the basis of the information she provided.

Executive magistrate of Sreepur Upazila (AC Land) Shamananda Kundu, who was in- charge of the Magura AG Academy School exam centre, said a digital device with a mobile SIM was recovered from an examinee named Tarana Afroz.

At that time, two small bluetooth audio devices were also found attached to her body. The examinee admitted that answers to the questions were supposed to be provided via those devices. She was handed over to the police for adopting illegal means during exam, he said.

After arresting the examinee, Magura DB police raided several other exam centres and arrested other members of the ring.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nazim Uddin Al Azad said that the fraud gang provides answers to all the candidates with the device at once. This is a new kind of device.

