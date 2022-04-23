BCL leader, five others held for cheating in teachers’ recruitment test

Police have arrested six people including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Magura city for their involvement in cheating in the teachers’ recruitment test on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are BCL president of the Hossain Shaheed government Suhrawardy College wing Fahim Faisal Rabbi, his cousin Iftekharul Islam Tito, four examinees - Tarana Afroz, Amirul Islam Sohail, Ismat Ara Jharna and Shahnaz Begum.

According to police, a mobile conferencing device in the form of a banking credit card was recovered after searching examinee Tarana Afroz at AG Academy School examination centre in Magura Sadar upazila on Friday. Others were arrested on the basis of the information she provided.

Executive magistrate of Sreepur Upazila (AC Land) Shamananda Kundu, who was in- charge of the Magura AG Academy School exam centre, said a digital device with a mobile SIM was recovered from an examinee named Tarana Afroz.