BCL leader, five others held for cheating in teachers’ recruitment test

At that time, two small bluetooth audio devices were also found attached to her body. The examinee admitted that answers to the questions were supposed to be provided via those devices. She was handed over to the police for adopting illegal means during exam, he said.
After arresting the examinee, Magura DB police raided several other exam centres and arrested other members of the ring.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nazim Uddin Al Azad said that the fraud gang provides answers to all the candidates with the device at once. This is a new kind of device.