BCL leader hacked dead in Kishoreganj, 1 detained

The attack took place in Kandail village around 11:00am when Sabuj with his associates attacked Nazmul and stabbed him indiscriminately following a feud over establishing dominance in the area, leaving him dead on spot.
Sobuj was involved in various criminal activities in the area. On Tuesday, they also clashed over establishing dominance in the area, said police.
Shamsul Alam Siddiqui, officer in charge (OC) of Karimganj police station said they detained a person named Manju Mia in this connection.
The body was sent to Kishoreganj General Hospital for an autopsy, he added.