BCL leader Saikat, associate Rabiul give confessional statement

Deputy assistant director of Rapid Action Battalion-13, Abdul Aziz, on Sunday morning filed a lawsuit over Pirganj violence under the Digital Security Act (DSA) implicating Saikat Mandal as the main accused. The case also accused Rabiul Islam, an imam of a local mosque in Pirganj.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (Circle- D) Md Kamruzzaman said, so far police have arrested 64 people in four cases—three under DSA, one under vandalising, torching and looting—filed over the Pirganj violence. He also said Saikat and Rabiul admitted their involvement in the communal violence in Pirgani of Rangpur.