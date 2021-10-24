BCL leader Saikat, associate Rabiul give confessional statement

Expelled BCL leader Saikat Mandal and his associate Rabiul Islam have given confessional statements on Sunday before the court of senior judicial magistrate Delwar Hossain under Section 164 over the Pirganj violence.

Following the statement, they have been sent to prison. At that same time, 37 people, facing charges of arson and attack on the houses of Hindu community, were sent to jail after a three-day remand.