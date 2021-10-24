Crime and Law

Pirganj violence

BCL leader Saikat, associate Rabiul give confessional statement

Staff Correspondent and Correspondent
Rangpur and Badarganj
Expelled BCL leader Saikat Mandal and his associate Rabiul Islam have given confessional statements on Sunday before the court of senior judicial magistrate Delwar Hossain under Section 164 over the Pirganj violence.

Following the statement, they have been sent to prison. At that same time, 37 people, facing charges of arson and attack on the houses of Hindu community, were sent to jail after a three-day remand.

Deputy assistant director of Rapid Action Battalion-13, Abdul Aziz, on Sunday morning filed a lawsuit over Pirganj violence under the Digital Security Act (DSA) implicating Saikat Mandal as the main accused. The case also accused Rabiul Islam, an imam of a local mosque in Pirganj.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Circle- D) Md Kamruzzaman said, so far police have arrested 64 people in four cases—three under DSA, one under vandalising, torching and looting—filed over the Pirganj violence. He also said Saikat and Rabiul admitted their involvement in the communal violence in Pirgani of Rangpur.

