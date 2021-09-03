BCL leader sells over 200 arms illegally in 6 yrs

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Jahsore unit, had set up a network of over 50 members for selling arms illegally brought from India. The network is spread in bordering districts of Jashore, Satkhira and Chapainawabganj and capital Dhaka.

BCL is the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.

These were revealed by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at a media briefing on Thursday.

Police also said Akul Hossain, general secretary of a committee of Chhatra League in Sharsha upazila of Jashore, and his cohorts had sold over 200 firearms in the last six years. They bought each of the firearms at a cost of Tk 28,000 to 50,000 and sell those at Tk 80,000-90,000. They bought the arms from three businessmen of India, the law enforcement added.