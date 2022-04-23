BCL leader stabbed to death in Chattogram

According to police and witness, there had been a feud between the supporters of Jamalkhan ward councillor Shaibal Das Sumon and BCL’s Chattogram city unit general secretary Sabbir Sadek for long over establishing supremacy in the area. As a sequel to the enmity, both groups exchanged intense arguments in the city’s Andarkilla area after iftar on Friday.
Later, both groups gathered in Cheragi intersection around 10:00pm and locked into clashes. At one stage, Asker Bin Tarek belonging to Sabbir group was stabbed. He was rushed to Chattigaon Medical College Hospital where on-duty physician pronounced him dead.
His body bore knife cut marks. The body was kept at Chittagong Medical College morgue for autopsy.
Both Shaibal Das Sumon and Sabbir Sadek are known to be followers of Chattogram city’s Awami League general secretary former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.
Family said they know nothing about the motive of the killing. Asker’s uncle Mohammad Pervez demanded justice to his nephew and wished that no parents lose their children anymore.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Karwali police station Jahidul Kabir told Prothom Alo a manhunt is on to arrest the suspects.
Police said one suspect was arrested at night and is being quizzed.