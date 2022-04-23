BCL leader stabbed to death in Chattogram

A local leader of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL), student wing of Awami League, was stabbed to death in Jamalkhan cheragi interstation of Chattogram on Friday night.

The deceased was Asker Bin Tarek alias Ivan, 18, son of SM Tarek from Eanyet Bazar area of the city.

He was the religious affairs secretary of BCL’s Jamalkhan ward unit and a student of the city’s BAF Shaheen College.