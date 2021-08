At least 19 leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) were wounded on Sunday as Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly swooped on them.

The incident took place in front of the BNCC office on Dhaka University (DU) campus while the leaders and activists of JCD were marching towards Teachers and Students’ Center (TSC) of DU with a procession demanding the release of JCD’s central organising secretary Saif Mahmud and assistant organising secretary Moshiur Rahman.