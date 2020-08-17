BGB recovers 140,000 yaba pills

Bandarban

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday night claimed to have seized 140,000 pieces of yaba pills from Rajuamtoli in Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban allegedly after a gunfight with yaba traders.

A team of BGB-34 battalion took position near Dakhshin Rajuamtoli Mosque in Ghumdhum union around 10:00pm after being tipped off about a smuggling bid, according to BGB.

As the BGB team approached a gang of yaba traders, who were coming to Bangladesh from Myanmar through the hilly area, the gang members opened fire, BGB officials said.

BGB members opened fire in self-defence, triggering a skirmish, the added saying that at one stage, the gang members fled the scene leaving a bag wrapped in a lungi.

Later, the BGB members recovered the Burmese yaba pills from the bag, they also said.

