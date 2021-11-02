BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 800m

Around 4.66 gm of gold, 26.40 kg of silver, 151,674 pieces of cosmetics, 6,818 sarees, 5,580 readymade garments, 5,535 kg of tea leaves, 15,855 kg of coal, two trucks, six private cars/microbuses, 39 CNG/battery run auto-rickshaws and 75 motorcycles were also seized.
The arms and ammunition seized include four pistols, seven different types of guns, three magazines, 31 mortar shells and 26 rounds of bullet.
Legal action has been taken against 302 people for their involvement in smuggling. Some 131 Bangladeshis and three Indian citizens were arrested for illegal border crossing, BGB said.