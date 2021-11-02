BGB seizes smuggled goods, drugs worth Tk 800m

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods, arms and drugs worth over Tk 800 million in various drives across the country in October, reports UNB.

The seized narcotics include 1,286,951 Yaba pills, 1.75kg crystal meth (ice), 22,398 bottles of phensedyl, 18,077 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,614 cans of beer, 1,496 kg of cannabis, 4.87 kg of heroin, 1,043 bottles of Cofidil and 38,373 Senegra tablets.