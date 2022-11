A Jubo League activist was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Mirerhat in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila Sunday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yusuf, 35, son of Madin Ullah of the Nunachhara area of the municipality, said Tofayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda police station.

Locals said the incident took place around 6.00pm when some miscreants numbering 20-25 swooped on Yusuf when he along with his friends were taking evening snacks in a restaurant in the Bottala area.