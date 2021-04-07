BIWTA files case over Narayanganj launch capsize

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has filed a case over death of 34 as a passenger launch capsized in the Shitalakshya river in Narayanganj on Sunday.

BIWTA deputy director (naval traffic) Babu Lal Baidya filed the case against unidentified persons on Tuesday night with Narayanganj Bandar police station and that was later transferred to naval police.

“The case was filed under sections 280, 304, 329, 338, 427 and 437 of the penal code and section 70 of the Inland Shipping Ordinance 1976,” officer-in-charge Dipak Chandra of Bandar police station told BSS.