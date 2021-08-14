BNP leader killed in Noakhali, family blames AL activists

The incident took place in the Taltola area of the local Andar Char union around 8am on Friday.

Aminul Haque, brother of the deceased, said a few days ago Harunur's son Sazib locked horns with some local goons. They were reportedly ruling party activists.

As fallout of this event, 15-20 armed youths patrolled the entire area on Friday looking for Sazib.