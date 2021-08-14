BNP leader killed in Noakhali, family blames AL activists

The incident took place in the Taltola area of the local Andar Char union around 8am on Friday.
Aminul Haque, brother of the deceased, said a few days ago Harunur's son Sazib locked horns with some local goons. They were reportedly ruling party activists.
As fallout of this event, 15-20 armed youths patrolled the entire area on Friday looking for Sazib.
At one stage, they found Harunur, who was also wandering around in search of his son to shield him from any trouble.
Harunur was first shot and later wounded further with sharp weapons.
Two of Harunur’s associates were also wounded badly during this time including Ramiz Uddin, 25, one of his nephews.
The locals rushed the injured to the 250-bed Noakhali general hospital where the on duty physician declared Harun dead.
Noakhali sadar circle superintendent of police Akramul Haque told UNB that two people involved in the murder have been arrested.
The operation to arrest others will continue. "However, the identities and motives of the murderers will be confirmed after further investigation,” he added.