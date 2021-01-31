Body of girl found near Shaheed Minar, one arrested

According to the case statement, Abul Khaer took the girl near Telshah Majar behind central Shaheed Minar at around 2:30am on Saturday. He raped the girl and strangled her to death.

The friends of the victim found her strangulated and naked near Telsha Majar while Abul Khaer was putting his clothes on. Locals then beat him up and handed over to the police. The girl was rushed to the DMCH where physicians declared her dead.