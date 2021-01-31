Body of girl found near Shaheed Minar, one arrested

Police arrested a man over death of a teenage girl near central Shaheed Minar in the city.
The arrestee is Abul Khaer, 30, said Shahbagh police station sub-inspector Mazedul Islam.
Mother of the victim filed a murder case with Shahbagh police station. The victim aged 14 died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday night after she was allegedly raped by the arrestee.
According to the case statement, Abul Khaer took the girl near Telshah Majar behind central Shaheed Minar at around 2:30am on Saturday. He raped the girl and strangled her to death.
The friends of the victim found her strangulated and naked near Telsha Majar while Abul Khaer was putting his clothes on. Locals then beat him up and handed over to the police. The girl was rushed to the DMCH where physicians declared her dead.
Investigation officer of the case and sub inspector of Shahbagh police station Kamal Krishna Shaha prepared the inquiry report of the girl.
He told Prothom Alo that he saw injury marks on the girl’s throat.
The mother of the victim said, the girl used to sell flower at the Dhaka University campus during her childhood. She had gone to the campus yesterday.