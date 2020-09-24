Brother held for ‘killing 4-year-old sister’ in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested a teenage boy from the city’s Banani area for his alleged involvement in the killing his four-year-old sister, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Al Amin alias Sajib, 14, a class V student of a local school and son of Liton Mia.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-1 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Al Amin, said director of RAB (media) lieutenant colonel Ashique Billah.