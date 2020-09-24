Brother held for ‘killing 4-year-old sister’ in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday arrested a teenage boy from the city’s Banani area for his alleged involvement in the killing his four-year-old sister, reports UNB.
The arrestee is Al Amin alias Sajib, 14, a class V student of a local school and son of Liton Mia.
Tipped off, a team of RAB-1 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Al Amin, said director of RAB (media) lieutenant colonel Ashique Billah.
During preliminary interrogation, Al Amin reportedly confessed to police that he strangled his sister Mim out of jealously as his parents loved her more.
Earlier, Mim’s body was recovered from the bathroom of their house at Karail slum in Jamai Bazar in the city’s Banani area on Wednesday.
A case was filed with Banani Police Station in this connection.