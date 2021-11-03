BSF kills two Bangladeshis along Sylhet border

Two Bangladeshi youths were killed as Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire along the Bangladesh-India border in Dona area of Kanaighat in Sylhet on Wednesday at around noon.

The deceased are Askar Ali, 25, son of Nakib Ali, and Arif Mia, 22, son of Hannan—residents of Laxmiprasad village in Kanaighat. Kanaighat police station officer-in-charge of Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Tajul Islam said the bodies of the ill-fate Bangladeshis are still in the Indian side.