BSF kills two Bangladeshis along Sylhet border

A source of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Dona border area said a preparation is underway to hold a flag meeting between BGB and BSF for bringing the bodies back to the country.
A section of locals said BSF opened fire and killed Askar and Arif on the spot while they were roaming around 31 no. pillar of Dona border area on Wednesday noon.
However, another group of locals claimed these two youths went to the Dona border area on Tuesday night. But they didn’t return home. On Wednesday morning, they were informed that BSF killed two Bangladeshi youths.