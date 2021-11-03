Crime and Law

BSF kills two Bangladeshis along Sylhet border

Staff Correspondent
Sylhet
Two Bangladeshi youths were killed as Indian Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire along the Bangladesh-India border in Dona area of Kanaighat in Sylhet on Wednesday at around noon.

The deceased are Askar Ali, 25, son of Nakib Ali, and Arif Mia, 22, son of Hannan—residents of Laxmiprasad village in Kanaighat. Kanaighat police station officer-in-charge of Mohammad Tajul Islam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Tajul Islam said the bodies of the ill-fate Bangladeshis are still in the Indian side.

A source of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) outpost in Dona border area said a preparation is underway to hold a flag meeting between BGB and BSF for bringing the bodies back to the country.

A section of locals said BSF opened fire and killed Askar and Arif on the spot while they were roaming around 31 no. pillar of Dona border area on Wednesday noon.

However, another group of locals claimed these two youths went to the Dona border area on Tuesday night. But they didn’t return home. On Wednesday morning, they were informed that BSF killed two Bangladeshi youths.

