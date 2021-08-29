BSF shot 2 Bangladeshi youths dead along Lalmonirhat border

Advertisement
The deceased are Yunus Ali, 29, son of Bulbul Hossain of Dangapara village under Burimari union of Patgram upazila and Sagar, 26, of Jaldhaka area of Nilphamari district.
According to 61 Burimari BGB camp sources, a patrol team of BSF opened fire on a group of cattle traders when they went to bring cattle near pillar no 842 of Burimari border, leaving Sagar and Yunus dead on the spot.
Patgram police station officer-in-charge Omar Faruque said they identified the duo after seeing the photographs sent by Indian people living along the border.