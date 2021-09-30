Car driver stabbed to death in Bogura

Officer-in-charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station, Selim Reza, said that Sumon was waiting in front of a diagnostic centre on Sherpur Road after parking his vehicle around 10.30 pm.
“Suddenly two persons appeared from nowhere and picked a fight with him. The altercation soon turned violent and the duo stabbed Sumon multiple times, leaving him seriously injured,” he said.
Sumon was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Police suspect he was killed over drug peddling. “Investigation is underway,” the OC said.