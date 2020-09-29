Case against ex-state minister Tarana, 4 others dismissed

A Dhaka court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed against five people including Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote president and former state minister for information Tarana Halim, reports BSS.

Dhaka second senior assistant judge Mohammad Asikuzzaman passed the order after holding hearing on taking the case into cognizance.

“The court dismissed the case as it did not find any credible materials for taking it into cognizance,” court clerk Jakir Hossain Shikder said.