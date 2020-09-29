Case against ex-state minister Tarana, 4 others dismissed

A Dhaka court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed against five people including Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote president and former state minister for information Tarana Halim, reports BSS.
Dhaka second senior assistant judge Mohammad Asikuzzaman passed the order after holding hearing on taking the case into cognizance.
“The court dismissed the case as it did not find any credible materials for taking it into cognizance,” court clerk Jakir Hossain Shikder said.
Poet and journalist Abu Saleh filed the case against Tarana, actor Saju Khadem, playwright Mannan Hira, RTV chairman Morshedul Alam, MP, and information secretary for allegedly distorting history and portraying Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman negatively in a drama titled Indemnity.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote recently staged the drama, which was screened on different TV channels and on social media, narrating behind the scene incidents after the brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.