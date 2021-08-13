Case filed against seven cops for looting cash, jewellery in Cumilla

Acknowledging the case, judge Begum Mithila Jahan Nipa directed the district police superintendent to investigate the matter and submit the report on 29 September.
The accused are sub-inspector (SI) of the Brahmanpara police station Saiful Islam, 35, Jiban Krishna Majumdar, 32, and Kamal Hossain, 35, assistant sub-inspector Krishna Sarkar, 35, and Matur Rahman, 38, and police members Nurujjaman, 30, and Jamal Hossain, 35.
Ten more anonymous police members were accused in the case, said lawyer of the plaintiff advocate Mohammad Golam Mostafa.
Salma Akter said,on the evening 3 August, a team of plainclothes police members led by SI Saiful Islam came to their house and started searching rooms for her brother Lokman Hossain introducing themselves as Brahmanpara station police.
At one point, when the family asked about the warrant, ASI Krishna Sarker broke down the glass of a showcase and took Tk 200,000 cash, 96 carats of gold jewellery and cell phone sets in the name of searching, she said.
The police members also beat up her husband and father brutally as they came in hearing her scream. Both of them are currently being treated at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanpara police station Oppela Raju Naha said Lokman Hossain, brother of Salma Akter is accused in nine cases including of looting and was on the run.
As the team of police went to arrest Lokman, Salma, her husband and some other locals attacked them, he said.
Police have arrested her husband Abul Kalam and also her brother Lokamn during a dive later from Cumilla, said the OC.
District police superintendent Faruq Ahmed said, we have received the court's order and the complaint is under investigation.