Case filed over ‘abduction’ of journalist Golam Sarowar

Journalist Golam Sarowar who was found in a severely debilitated condition in Sitakundu three days after he had gone missing, filed a case with Kotwali Police Station of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on Wednesday.

The case was filed accusing unidentified six people, said officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station Md Mohsin.

The miscreants also demanded Tk 50,000 as ransom, the OC said.

Sarowar, who went missing on 29 October, was found beside the road in Bara Kumira area of Sitakunda on Sunday night.

The miscreants beat him repeatedly for writing reports against some influential people, Sarowar told police.

“I had several threat calls over my cellphone after the news was published,” he said.

On 29 October, Sarowar took a rented motorcycle for going to his home town from Almas Cinema area.