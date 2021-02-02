Case filed over beating Sunamganj journalist

A case has been filed on Tuesday over the torture of a journalist who was beaten up after being tied to a tree in Sunamganj's Tahirpur for photographing illegal sand lifting from the River Jadukata, reports UNB.
Kamal Hossain, the injured journalist, himself filed a case naming five people including Mahmud Ali, son of Julhash Miah, Roisuddin, son of Anamot Ali, Deen Islam, son of Golam Hossain, Moshaheed, son of Sadek Ali, and UP member Monir Uddin, son of Tazud Ali, and 5/6 others unnamed.
Kamal Hossain is the upazila correspondent of Dainik Shangbad and Dainik Shubho Pratidin. He also is the organizational secretary of Tahirpur Upazila Press club.
Yesterday on a drive, police detained four people, none of whom were among the accused named in the case. They are Foysal Ahmed, 19, Anarul Islam, 20, Tahir Hossain, 20 and Masibul Islam, 26, of Ghaghtia Village of the Tahirpur Upazila for beating up the journalist, said Tahirpur Police superintendent Diponkor Biswas. Also a drive is underway for capturing the other accused.
While Kamal was taking photos of the illegal activities, some members of an illegal sand lifting group stopped him and snatched his camera, phone and motorcycle and they tortured him after tying him to a tree.
However, lifting sand from the River Jadukata is illegal. The upazila administration regularly carries out a drive in the spot. But when the officials arrive, the workers run away. And they resume their illegal activity when they are gone.