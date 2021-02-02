Case filed over beating Sunamganj journalist

Yesterday on a drive, police detained four people, none of whom were among the accused named in the case. They are Foysal Ahmed, 19, Anarul Islam, 20, Tahir Hossain, 20 and Masibul Islam, 26, of Ghaghtia Village of the Tahirpur Upazila for beating up the journalist, said Tahirpur Police superintendent Diponkor Biswas. Also a drive is underway for capturing the other accused.

While Kamal was taking photos of the illegal activities, some members of an illegal sand lifting group stopped him and snatched his camera, phone and motorcycle and they tortured him after tying him to a tree.

However, lifting sand from the River Jadukata is illegal. The upazila administration regularly carries out a drive in the spot. But when the officials arrive, the workers run away. And they resume their illegal activity when they are gone.