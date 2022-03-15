Case filed over Cox's Bazar gang rape

A case has been filed in connection with the gang rape of a girl who was abducted from the court area in Cox’s Bazar.

The victim filed the case against nine people with the Cox’s Bazar sadar model police station on Tuesday.

Four of the accused were named in the case. They are Firoz Ahmed, Russell Uddin, Nurul Islam and Md Sharif from Edgaon upazila of Cox’s Bazar.