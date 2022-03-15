Case filed over Cox's Bazar gang rape

Cox’s Bazar sadar model police station officer-in-charge Sheikh Munir Ul Gias confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said the statement of the girl has been recorded as a case on Tuesday noon. The victim has been admitted to one-stop crisis centre (OCC) for medical test.
According to the case statement, Firoz Ahmed and Md Sharif threatened to rape and kill the girl after she refused their inappropriate proposal. On Monday, the accused surrounded her after she emerged out from a lawyer’s office in Cox’s Bazar court area.
At one stage, Firoz Ahmed, Md Sharif and several others dragged her to a microbus. Firoz Ahmed also snatched her jewelry and money.
Later, she was held hostage at a house of Firoz Ahmed’s relative adjacent to Cox’s Bazar Laboratory School in Baharchhara area where Firoz Ahmed and Md Sharif raped her. Later, Nurul Islam also raped her and took away her cell phone and money.
After a while, Russell Uddin came to her and identified himself as a police officer.
He threatened her saying if she tells any one about the rape he would produce her before a court in a human trafficking case. Russell Uddin then raped her.
As she was gang-raped, the girl lost her consciousness. Afterwards, Russell Uddin and Md Sharif dragged her outside the house.
As a pedestrian called the national help line after witnessing the incident, the accused fled the scene. Later, police rescued her.
The girl alleged Firoz Ahmed and Russell Uddin were familiar with police. The role of police is also ‘mysterious’ since the incident that took place on Monday, she added.
When asked, OC Sheikh Muneer said four people were named in the case and police are trying to arrest all the culprits who are involved in the incident.