Cases filed against 94 over clash in Kushtia

On the other hand, Rafiqul, son of Rahim Malitha who was killed in the clash, has filed another complaint against 27 people with the same police station, naming his rival Anis Membar as the main accused.
Police registered the FIRs after receiving the complaint, confirmed Kushtia Islamic University police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman.
The OC said the situation in the area is normal at the moment. Besides, a large number of police have been deployed in the area to prevent further clashes.
The OC also said that the operation is on to arrest the accused.
On Monday, four people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two rival groups of Awami League over establishing dominance in Astha Nagar village of Kushtia's Jhaudia union.
The killed were identified as Kashem, 50, Laltu, 30, Rahim, 50 and Matiar, 40, of the same village.
Followers of Keramat Ali Biswas, president and former chairman of Jhaudia Union Awami League, clashed with the followers of Fazlu Mandal minutes before Iftar on Monday.
The four were reportedly killed by local weapons used during the clash, police said.