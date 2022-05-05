Cases filed against 94 over clash in Kushtia

On the other hand, Rafiqul, son of Rahim Malitha who was killed in the clash, has filed another complaint against 27 people with the same police station, naming his rival Anis Membar as the main accused.

Police registered the FIRs after receiving the complaint, confirmed Kushtia Islamic University police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizur Rahman.

The OC said the situation in the area is normal at the moment. Besides, a large number of police have been deployed in the area to prevent further clashes.

The OC also said that the operation is on to arrest the accused.