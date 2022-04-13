Casino Kingpin Samrat denied bail in graft case

UNB adds: A Dhaka court on Monday granted permanent bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.
Dhaka 7th additional metropolitan sessions judge Tehsin Iftekhar passed the order after Samrat’s counsel Ehsanul Haque Shomaji appealed for his bail.
On Sunday, Samrat secured bail in an arms case and a money laundering case filed against him.
Samrat has been undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year.
Earlier, on 6 October in 2019, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla.
RAB later raided his Kakrail office on that day. Huge quantities of foreign liquor, pistols, and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.