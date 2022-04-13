Casino Kingpin Samrat denied bail in graft case

The court has turned down the bail plea of expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka special judge court-6 judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman passed the order on Wednesday and set 11 May for the next hearing. The court's bench assistant Mohammad Mustafa confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.