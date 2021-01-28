CCC polls killing: Case filed against councillor-elect Wasim’s supporters

A case has been filed over the killing of Alauddin, also known as Alam, one of the two dead amid violence and clash centering the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election on Wednesday.

Alauddin's sister lodged a case with Railways police station on election night accusing 9 supporters of the winning councillor from Ambagan, ward number 13 Md Wasim and 20 others unknown in this connection.

Railway police station officer-in-charge Sohrab Hossain lodged the case and said 9 accused of this case are Md. Nasir, Saiful Islam, Joj Mia, Md. Aktar, Md. Billal, Md. Sanu, Md. Helal, Nasir and Md. Imon all known as supporters of Awami League-backed councillor Mohammad Wasim.

According to the witnesses the incident occurred near city's UCEP-Ambagan Technical School at 13 Pahartoli ward around 9 am on Wednesday.