CCC polls killing: Case filed against councillor-elect Wasim’s supporters

A case has been filed over the killing of Alauddin, also known as Alam, one of the two dead amid violence and clash centering the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election on Wednesday.
Alauddin's sister lodged a case with Railways police station on election night accusing 9 supporters of the winning councillor from Ambagan, ward number 13 Md Wasim and 20 others unknown in this connection.
Railway police station officer-in-charge Sohrab Hossain lodged the case and said 9 accused of this case are Md. Nasir, Saiful Islam, Joj Mia, Md. Aktar, Md. Billal, Md. Sanu, Md. Helal, Nasir and Md. Imon all known as supporters of Awami League-backed councillor Mohammad Wasim.
According to the witnesses the incident occurred near city's UCEP-Ambagan Technical School at 13 Pahartoli ward around 9 am on Wednesday.
Wasim and Awami League rebel candidate Mahmudur Rahman's supporters locked into an altercation over the election during the balloting. Amid this Alauddin, a supporter of candidate Mahmudur Rahman was shot and later taken to the Chattogram Medical College hospital. There the doctors announced him dead. Another 4 were injured in the clash and a vehicle was set on fire.
Chattogram Metropolitan's deputy Commissioner Bijoy Bashak said on the matter, Alauddin died in a factional clashj that involved supporters of both the contenders of 13 No ward.
CCC polls at a glance
CCC polls ended on Wednesday amid series of violence, clashes and leaving 2 people dead.
The balloting began around 8 am and continued until 4 pm without any break while the counting of votes began shortly after the voting ended.
Awami League-backed Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has been elected as new mayor of the port city, winning by massive margin over BNP candidate Shahadat Hossain.
Results of 733 centres of 735 were declared from the Election Commission's temporary control room set up at MA Aziz Stadium in the port city.
However, polling was suspended in two centres.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the agents of their party's mayoral and councillor candidates were driven out from most of the polling stations just after the voting began in the morning. The BNP party leader remarked CCC saying, 'nothing but an extreme level of joke and farce.'