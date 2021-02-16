Charge hearing in Khaleda’s Niko graft case 2 Mar

A lower court in Dhaka on Tuesday set 2 March to hold a hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others, reports BSS.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka 9th special judge court passed the

order this morning at the newly built courtroom in front of Keraniganj

central jail.

Tuesday was fixed for holding hearing on charge framing in the case, but

prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court on health ground and made her lawyers plead for time.

Allowing the defence plea, the court then adjourned the hearing till 2 March.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including

Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on 9 December 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.