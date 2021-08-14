Charge sheet against businessmen Nasir, Omi in drug case

Sub-inspector of police, Farid Ahmed, also the general registration officer of the airport police station, confirmed the news to news agency BSS on Saturday.

He also said that the charge sheet was submitted at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on 27 July, but due to the strict lockdown declared by the government, the proceedings were halted.

Nasir and Omi have been charged under Sections 24 (A), 10 (A) and 41 of Table 36 (1) of the 2018 Narcotics Control Act.

Nasir is currently out on bail, but, Omi is still in jail.