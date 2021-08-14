Crime and Law

Charge sheet against businessmen Nasir, Omi in drug case

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Dhaka metropolitan detective branch (DB) of police has filed the charge sheet against businessmen Nasir Uddin Mahmud and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi in a case filled under the Narcotics Control Act with the airport police station, reports BSS.

The DB, however, applied to exempt the three women accused in the case - Lipi Akhter, Nazma Amin Snigdha, and Sumi Akhter as their involvement was not found.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sub-inspector of police, Farid Ahmed, also the general registration officer of the airport police station, confirmed the news to news agency BSS on Saturday.

He also said that the charge sheet was submitted at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on 27 July, but due to the strict lockdown declared by the government, the proceedings were halted.

Nasir and Omi have been charged under Sections 24 (A), 10 (A) and 41 of Table 36 (1) of the 2018 Narcotics Control Act.

Nasir is currently out on bail, but, Omi is still in jail.

Advertisement

On 14 June, actress Pori Moni filed a case against Nasir, Omi and six others with Savar Model police station on charges of attempted rape, murder and intimidation.

At noon on the same day, the metropolitan DB police arrested five persons including Nasir and Omi from their house in Uttara, Dhaka.

Police claimed to have recovered 1,000 yaba and foreign liquor from their possession.

Manik Kumar Sikder, sub-inspector (SI) of the DB, Gulshan zone team, filed the case against five people with the airport police station under the narcotics control act on the same day.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement