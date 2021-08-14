Charge sheet against businessmen Nasir, Omi in drug case

Sub-inspector of police, Farid Ahmed, also the general registration officer of the airport police station, confirmed the news to news agency BSS on Saturday.
He also said that the charge sheet was submitted at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate on 27 July, but due to the strict lockdown declared by the government, the proceedings were halted.
Nasir and Omi have been charged under Sections 24 (A), 10 (A) and 41 of Table 36 (1) of the 2018 Narcotics Control Act.
Nasir is currently out on bail, but, Omi is still in jail.
On 14 June, actress Pori Moni filed a case against Nasir, Omi and six others with Savar Model police station on charges of attempted rape, murder and intimidation.
At noon on the same day, the metropolitan DB police arrested five persons including Nasir and Omi from their house in Uttara, Dhaka.
Police claimed to have recovered 1,000 yaba and foreign liquor from their possession.
Manik Kumar Sikder, sub-inspector (SI) of the DB, Gulshan zone team, filed the case against five people with the airport police station under the narcotics control act on the same day.