Charges framed against DGHS’ driver Malek

The trial of Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), started on Thursday as a court has framed charges against him in arms case filled with Turag police station in the capital, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayesh framed charges against him today and set 5 April for taking evidence in the case.

Earlier, RAB sub-inspector Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, also the investigating officer in the case, filed the charge sheet in the court on 11 January.

RAB arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on 20 September last year on charges of various terrorist activities.

RAB recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five rounds of bullets, counterfeit notes of Tk 150,000, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession during the time.