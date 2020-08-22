Charges pressed against nine militants

Police have pressed charges against nine members of Ansar al-Islam, a militant organisation popularly known as Ansarullah Bangla team, in a case filed over the murder of Jagannath University student Nazim Uddin in Old Dhaka in 2016, reports UNB.

Nazim Uddin Samad, a law student of Jagannath University, was hacked to death by some unidentified miscreants at Ekrampur intersection of Lakshmibazar, Dhaka when he was returning to his residence on 6 April 2016.

A case was filed with Sutrapur police station over the incident and later the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of police was assigned to investigate the case.