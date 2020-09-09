Chargesheet submitted against Regent's Shahed in 2 cases

Police on Wednesday submitted chargesheets against Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in two separate cases filed for keeping illegal arms and foreign currency, reports UNB.
Sub-inspector Rezaul Islam of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 submitted the charge sheets with Satkhira cognizance court -6 of judge Rajib Roy in the afternoon.
Members of RAB arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July.
RAB members also recovered a firearm, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.
Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.
The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.