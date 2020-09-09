Chargesheet submitted against Regent's Shahed in 2 cases

RAB members also recovered a firearm, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.



Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.



The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

