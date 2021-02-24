Chattogram city polls: CEC, EC secretary among 9 sued

BNP's defeated mayoral candidate in the recently-held Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections, Shahadat Hossain on Wednesday filed a case against nine people including the chief election commissioner for 'manipulating the election results’, reports UNB.

Newly elected mayor of CCC Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and secretary to the election commission were among the accused.

The other accused include Chattogram regional election officer, returning officer, mayor candidates MA Matin, Khokon Chowdhury, Mohammad Wahed Murad and Zannatul Islam.



Shahadat filed the case with the Chattogram district judge court, said the plaintiff's lawyer Delwar Hossain Chowdhury.



Shahadat also demanded reelections of the CCC polls.



