Chattogram city polls: CEC, EC secretary among 9 sued

BNP's defeated mayoral candidate in the recently-held Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections, Shahadat Hossain on Wednesday filed a case against nine people including the chief election commissioner for 'manipulating the election results’, reports UNB.

Newly elected mayor of CCC Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and secretary to the election commission were among the accused.

The other accused include Chattogram regional election officer, returning officer, mayor candidates MA Matin, Khokon Chowdhury, Mohammad Wahed Murad and Zannatul Islam.

Shahadat filed the case with the Chattogram district judge court, said the plaintiff's lawyer Delwar Hossain Chowdhury.

Shahadat also demanded reelections of the CCC polls.

Talking to journalists, Shahadat said, "Some 4-6 per cent of votes were cast till 2pm on the election day but the election commission showed 22.5 per cent. I want to see the voter turnout in each hour but after they failed to show me it although 10 days have already elapsed.”

The BNP leader said that a total of 4,885 electronic voting machines were used but he was provided the printed copies of result from only ten booths.

In the CCC polls, Rezaul bagged 369,248 votes while his rival Shahadat secured only 52,489 votes.

