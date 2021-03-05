Chattogram jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder

A case has been filed against Chattogram Central Jail superintendent, jailor, jail physicians and another person for allegedly trying to kill a prisoner through torture, including electric shock and poisonous injection, reports news agency UNB.
Jhorna Rani Debnath, wife of incarcerated Rupam Kanti Nath, the alleged victim, filed the case.
The case was filed with Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court where judge Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter.
The civilian made accused in the case is Ratan Bhattachariya, who used to be Rupam’s business partner. He is the one who filed a case with the court accusing Rupam following a business fued.
Rupam was sent to Chattogram Central Jail on 15 December last year in connection with the case in good health, said the case statement.
He is now undergoing treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) under custody of the jail authority, said his lawyer advocate Bhulon Lal Bhoumik.
According to the case statement, the accused tried to collect Rupam’s confessional statement in Chattogram Jail by torturing him with electric shock and poisonous injection on 24 and 25 February.
His wife filed the lawsuit after learning about the torture while visiting him at CMCH.