Chattogram jail super, jailer, physicians sued for torture and attempted murder

A case has been filed against Chattogram Central Jail superintendent, jailor, jail physicians and another person for allegedly trying to kill a prisoner through torture, including electric shock and poisonous injection, reports news agency UNB.

Jhorna Rani Debnath, wife of incarcerated Rupam Kanti Nath, the alleged victim, filed the case.

The case was filed with Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court where judge Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter.

The civilian made accused in the case is Ratan Bhattachariya, who used to be Rupam’s business partner. He is the one who filed a case with the court accusing Rupam following a business fued.