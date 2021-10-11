Crime and Law

Chuadanga fugitive arrested in Dhaka after 8 years

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man who was sentenced to one year jail in a check fraud case in 2013 has been arrested at Banani in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Jainul Abedin Johnny alias Tawfiq, 39, of Belgachhi area in Chuadanga district was arrested on Sunday morning from a Banani residence in the capital.

Chuadanga sadar police officer in charge (OC) Mohammad Mohsin said Tawfiq was handed over to a court at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Tawfiq's unpaid loans stood at Tk 25 million in 2013 after he incurred huge losses in old vehicles and motor parts businesses in 2010 and 2012.

Several cases were filed against him in Dhaka and Chuadanga courts.

In one of them, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment in a case over check fraud in 2013. He remained fugitive since then.

OC Mohsin said he was convicted in six cases and there are a total of 10 arrest warrants against him.

