CID arrests 15 more Nigerians over Facebook gift scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested 15 more Nigerians over Facebook gift scam, from different parts of the capital, reports BSS.

The arrestees are- Nzubechukwu Eugene Dara, 30, Chuawuma John Okechukwu, 40, Uchenna Damian Emesiani, 30, Chisom Anthonoy Ekwenze, 35, Simon Ifechukwude Okafor, 30, Henry Osita Okechukwu, 31, Ifeanyi Johnpaul Chinweze, 32, Okeke Peter, 32, Emeka Donatus, 48, Gozie Onyedo, 47, Peter Chika Akpu, 48, Obinna Sunday, 40, Nwanna Young, 34, Jeremiah Chukwudi Ezeobi, 34, and Stephen Ozioma Obiakoeze, 34.

CID arrested them in separate drives on 27 August and recovered nine laptops, 22 mobile phones, and five account diaries from their possessions.