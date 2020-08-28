CID arrests 15 more Nigerians over Facebook gift scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested 15 more Nigerians over Facebook gift scam, from different parts of the capital, reports BSS.
The arrestees are- Nzubechukwu Eugene Dara, 30, Chuawuma John Okechukwu, 40, Uchenna Damian Emesiani, 30, Chisom Anthonoy Ekwenze, 35, Simon Ifechukwude Okafor, 30, Henry Osita Okechukwu, 31, Ifeanyi Johnpaul Chinweze, 32, Okeke Peter, 32, Emeka Donatus, 48, Gozie Onyedo, 47, Peter Chika Akpu, 48, Obinna Sunday, 40, Nwanna Young, 34, Jeremiah Chukwudi Ezeobi, 34, and Stephen Ozioma Obiakoeze, 34.
CID arrested them in separate drives on 27 August and recovered nine laptops, 22 mobile phones, and five account diaries from their possessions.
“They open Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, posing as female soldiers of the US army and send friend requests to unsuspecting people. When the victims accept their request, the frauds easily make close relations over social networking sites and want to send them valuables as gifts. At one stage the frauds start to realize money from the victims, saying it is needed to pay the customs duty to release the gift items from the airport,” CID additional DIG Sheikh Rezaul Haider told newsmen at a press briefing at CID headquarters in capital’s Malibagh.
The CID official further said the arrestees are members of an international gang of frauds and they have realized huge sum from many people here in the country.