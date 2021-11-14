CJ strips power of judge Kamurunnahar

At the same time, the CJ temporarily stripped the power of judge Kamrunnahar in matters of criminal case and withdrew her from current position. The Supreme Court has sent also a letter to the law ministry to attach her with law and justice division of the ministry.
Judge Kamrunnahar on 11 November directed the police not to accept any lawsuit 72 hours after rape. She came up with the direction while passing verdict in a case filed on charge of rape of two university students in the city’s Raintree Hotel four years ago. The tribunal of judge Kamrunnahar also acquitted five persons accused of the rape.
Following the verdict, a section of men and women from different social strata, including university teachers and students, woman rights activists, professionals and artists took to the streets on Thursday midnight in protest of the court’s direction to the police not to accept the lawsuits 72 hours after the rape.
Law minister Anisul Huq on Saturday faced a volley of questions from journalists over the matter.
Addressing the media on the Supreme Court lawyers’ association premises, the minister said, “I want to say it clearly, I don’t want to talk about the verdict now. But her observation that asked the police not to lodge any lawsuit 72 hours after rape, this is completely illegal and unconstitutional.”
“That’s why I will write a letter to the CJ about her authority as judge on Sunday,” he added.