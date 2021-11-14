CJ strips power of judge Kamurunnahar

At the same time, the CJ temporarily stripped the power of judge Kamrunnahar in matters of criminal case and withdrew her from current position. The Supreme Court has sent also a letter to the law ministry to attach her with law and justice division of the ministry.

Judge Kamrunnahar on 11 November directed the police not to accept any lawsuit 72 hours after rape. She came up with the direction while passing verdict in a case filed on charge of rape of two university students in the city’s Raintree Hotel four years ago. The tribunal of judge Kamrunnahar also acquitted five persons accused of the rape.