Clash in Magura leaves one dead

Tarak Nath Biswas, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said there was an altercation between the supporters of the two local football groups during a football match around 7:30pm.

At one stage, both groups attacked each other, leaving six people, including Elahi injured.

Later, they were taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Elahi dead.

A case in this connection was filed.