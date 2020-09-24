Clash in Magura leaves one dead

Advertisement
A man was killed and five others injured in a clash between two groups over a football match at Kumrul Secondary High School in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The victim was identified as Elahi Mollah, 45, son of Hashem Mollah of Kumrul village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tarak Nath Biswas, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said there was an altercation between the supporters of the two local football groups during a football match around 7:30pm.
At one stage, both groups attacked each other, leaving six people, including Elahi injured.
Later, they were taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Elahi dead.
A case in this connection was filed.
Advertisement
Advertisement