Clash leaves one dead in Barishal

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Sultani village in Mehendiganj upazila of Barishal district early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Sardar, 30, of Asha village in the upazila.

Chairman of Dakkhin Ulania Union Parishad Habibur Rahman said several hundred people equipped with lethal weapons launched an attack on the village around 4:00am, triggering the clash.

A chase and counter chase- took place between the two groups.

At least 12 people were injured in the clash and they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared one dead.