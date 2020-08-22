Cocaine destination remains unknown

While consignments of cocaine have repeatedly been caught in Chattogram, the destination of the drug remains unknown. The local and international rings involved in this drug trafficking remains out of reach. Cases are filed and charge sheets issued only against the carriers.

Cocaine smuggling is increasing because members of the international ring remain unidentified, said general secretary of the Chattogram district bar association, AHM Zia Uddin.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that the destination of the consignments and the identity of the local and international cartels must be determined, and legal action taken accordingly. If not, such crimes will continue and the country will suffer.

Chattogram has long been a narcotics transit route. Yaba is sent from Cox’s Bazar to Chattogram and then on to the rest of the country. Every day yaba hauls are being caught at Chattogram. Most of the cases filed in the port city’s 16 police stations are related to yaba recoveries. However, now the expensive drug cocaine is being caught too.