College principal fined for holding exam

UNB
Thakurgaon
A mobile court on Tuesday fined Tk 20,000 to the principal of Ginnidevi Agrawal Women College at Ruhia, Thakurgaon for holding examination violating the government's order.

The mobile court led by local administration fined Badrul Islam, principal of the college, said Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah Al Mamun.

Sources said the college authorities arranged an examination for the students of science group on Tuesday while the academic activities of all educational institutions remained suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.

