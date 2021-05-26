College student beaten to death in Chattagram

A college student was beaten to death by miscreants at Boalkhali in Chattagram on Tuesday night.

The deceased is Alamgir Hossain Emon, 24, son of Abdul Salam of East Charkhijirpur village of the upazila. He is a Masters student of Mohsin College.

Police arrested two persons named Mohammad Syed and Mahbubur Rahman on suspicion of being involved in the incident.

Abdul Salam, the father of the deceased, said, "Khorshed Alam, the son of the neighboring Nabidul Haque, has been trying to occupy my land for a long time. He also threatened to take over the land."