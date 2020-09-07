College student found dead in Bogura

Police recovered the body of a college student from Domor village in Kahalu upazila on Monday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Anna, 20, son of Azizur Rahman and student of Gaibandha Agricluture College.

Hafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Kahalu Police Station, said locals spotted Anna’s body which was buried in an abandoned field near a mosque and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body around 9:00am.

Police also arrested two people in connection with the death.

According to family sources, Anna had gone missing on Sunday night after he went out from house.