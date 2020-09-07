College student found dead in Bogura

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Bogura
Map of Bogura

Police recovered the body of a college student from Domor village in Kahalu upazila on Monday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Anna, 20, son of Azizur Rahman and student of Gaibandha Agricluture College.

Hafizur Rahman, sub-inspector of Kahalu Police Station, said locals spotted Anna’s body which was buried in an abandoned field near a mosque and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body around 9:00am.

Police also arrested two people in connection with the death.

According to family sources, Anna had gone missing on Sunday night after he went out from house.

Advertisement

More News

Probe body finds no record of Pradeep-Liaqat phone call

Retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan

ACC frames charge sheet against ex-civil surgeon, 8 others

ACC frames charge sheet against ex-civil surgeon, 8 others

Prime accused on 7-day remand, UNO’s father partially paralysed

A Dinajpur court on Sunday granted a seven-day remand for Asadul Islam

Sinha murder: Four policemen placed on fresh remand

Retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan