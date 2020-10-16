College student 'gang-raped' in Gazipur, 2 arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with the brutal torture and gang rape of a college student in the Shimultoli area of Gazipur, police said on Friday.
The duo have been identified as Ananda and Rana. However, two others, including the main accused and friend of the rape survivor, are still on the run, reports UNB.
The alleged crime happened on Thursday afternoon when the college student had gone to meet her friend Naim in Shimultoli.
However, Naim and his three other friends took turns to rape her, the woman's family members told police.
The four had also tortured her brutally when she resisted them before dumping her at a local auto-rickshaw terminal.
The woman was spotted by locals, who rushed her to a hospital at 11:00pm on Thursday.
Deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Md Jakir Hasan said that the Detective Branch arrested the two from Gazipur and Mymensingh, respectively, within 24 hours of the crime.
"Efforts are on to nab the other accused, including Naim. Hopefully, all the perpetrators will soon be brought to justice," the DC said.
Meanwhile, widespread protests and demonstration have been underway for the past few days across the country against rising cases of sexual violence against women.