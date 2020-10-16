College student 'gang-raped' in Gazipur, 2 arrested

However, Naim and his three other friends took turns to rape her, the woman's family members told police.

The four had also tortured her brutally when she resisted them before dumping her at a local auto-rickshaw terminal.



The woman was spotted by locals, who rushed her to a hospital at 11:00pm on Thursday.



Deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Md Jakir Hasan said that the Detective Branch arrested the two from Gazipur and Mymensingh, respectively, within 24 hours of the crime.



