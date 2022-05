A 20-year-old woman was raped allegedly by an official of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) at Mirzapur road in Khulna city on Sunday.

Police said a college student came to PBI inspector Majurul Ahsan Masud five days ago following a cyber-issue.

The crime occurred on Sunday noon when inspector Masud took her to a newspaper office at Mirzapur Road promising her to solve the problem.