Concern over security of field administration growing: Admin officials

Concerns over the security in the field administration are growing after repeated attacks on the government offices and establishments in different parts of the country, officials have said.

Police have become more alert about their own security after police lines and police stations came under attack during the recent violent incidents.

As a result, the security of upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and assistant commissioners (AC land) is at risk.

Public administration senior officials said police aim at preventing attacks whenever any untoward incident breaks out. In several recent incidents, police could not reach in time, the officials added.

Local government division senior secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed on Tuesday posted a status on the Facebook group of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association over the security issue.