Constable Titu lands in jail over Raihan’s death

A Sylhet court on Wednesday sent suspended constable Titu Chandra Das to jail after eight days of remand in two phases over the death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandarbazar police outpost, reports UNB.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Ziadur Rahman passed the order after members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), produced him before the court.
On 20 October, Titu was placed on a five-day remand and on 25 October he was again put on a three-day remand. A team of PBI arrested him on 20 October from Sylhet police lines.
On 11 October, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akhalia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the victim's family.
His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali police station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.
Besides, the authorities on 12 October suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death.
Three policemen were withdrawn in this connection on the same day.
The case was transferred to the PBI.
Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.
After the autopsy, physicians said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.
On 22 October, former SMP commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police after the death of Raihan.