Constable Titu lands in jail over Raihan’s death

Besides, the SMP formed an investigation committee, headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty of foul play.



After the autopsy, physicians said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan's body and two of his nails were pulled out.



On 22 October, former SMP commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police after the death of Raihan.