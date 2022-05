Of them, the left wrist of Jony was severed during the attack.

Atiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Lohagarah police station said a team of police led by sub-inspector Bhakta Chandra Datta raided the house of Kabir Ahmed, an accused in different cases, to arrest him in the morning.

At one stage, Kabir along with his associates attacked the police team and severed the left wrist of Jony. "Efforts are underway to arrest the attackers," said the OC.