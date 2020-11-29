Construction worker found dead in Barishal

A construction worker was found dead on the ground floor of an under-construction building at College Avenue in Barishal city on Sunday.

The deceased Abdus Kuddus, 45, was a resident of Nalchiti upazila in Jhalakati district. He used to live in Palashpur area of Barishal as a tenant.

Mohammad Russel, Assistant commissioner of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station, said Mohammad Apu, owner of the building spotted the body, lying on the ground floor of the six-storey under-construction building around 11:30am and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

“We spoke with his family members and learned that Kuddus’ physical condition was not well,” said Russel.